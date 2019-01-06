Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) CEO Sells $310,937.40 in Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $310,937.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ludwig Hantson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 31st, Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $310,937.40.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $106.00 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,627,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,365,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,769,000 after acquiring an additional 868,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) CEO Sells $310,937.40 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-ceo-sells-310937-40-in-stock.html.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.