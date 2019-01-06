Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Up 7%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.08 and last traded at $139.75. 22,813,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 19,707,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $203.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Up 7%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/alibaba-group-baba-shares-up-7.html.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.