All Sports (SOC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $211,725.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $211,725.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.46 or 0.12676659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

