Alleghany Co. (Y) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, TMD & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

Y opened at $624.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $558.50 and a 1-year high of $659.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alleghany Co. (Y) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/alleghany-co-y-holdings-boosted-by-man-group-plc.html.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.