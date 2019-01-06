Alphabet (GOOG) Trading Up 5.4%

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,070.84 and last traded at $1,070.71. Approximately 2,080,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,817,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,016.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $720.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total value of $6,346,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467,490.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total value of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,821 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 949,177 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alphabet (GOOG) Trading Up 5.4%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/alphabet-goog-trading-up-5-4.html.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.