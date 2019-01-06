Alphabet (GOOGL) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,080.00 and last traded at $1,078.07. 2,301,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,997,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

