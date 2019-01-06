Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 33.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,078.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

