Altair Engineering (ALTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ALTR stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.55. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

