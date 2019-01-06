Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Altice USA worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Altice USA by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,770,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 352,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 870.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

