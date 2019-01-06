America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America First Multifamily Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ATAX remained flat at $$5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,200. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.21. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

