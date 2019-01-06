American Woodmark (AMWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWD. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price objective on American Woodmark and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Longbow Research lowered American Woodmark to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 178,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,161. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $961.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $270,770. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,883,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 362,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 116,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 488,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.