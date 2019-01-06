AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $1,941,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $246,529.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $12,142,506. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

