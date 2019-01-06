Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Stayer acquired 3,310 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,327.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel A. Fernandez acquired 13,235 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.09 per share, with a total value of $702,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,432.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,059,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brunswick by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brunswick by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

