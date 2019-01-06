Analysts Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report sales of $1.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.51 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $5.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $13.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.04. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. 282,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,600. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $744.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $51,899.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,054 shares of company stock worth $69,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after purchasing an additional 519,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,651,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 341,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,506,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

