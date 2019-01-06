Analysts Expect Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.14 Million

Brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post $50.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the lowest is $48.68 million. Front Yard Residential reported sales of $27.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $179.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.66 million to $180.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $221.23 million, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $223.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 85.55%. The company had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million.

RESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Front Yard Residential news, CFO Robin N. Lowe purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,133 shares of company stock worth $12,503,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RESI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 388,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,582. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

