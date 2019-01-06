Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.25.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and material placement services under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brand names in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also provides environmental waste management services, including concrete cleanup and disposal services to the concrete industry under the Eco-Pan brand name.

