Analysts Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) PT at $90.80

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Daniel J. Englander bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,120.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 140.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 72.3% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $70.96 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $167.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

