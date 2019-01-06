Analysts Set Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Target Price at $44.67

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $117,826.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 591.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 661,781 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.