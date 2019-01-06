Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Price Target at $266.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Credicorp stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.50. 293,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,928. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $207.03 and a 12 month high of $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,701,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1,128.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credicorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

