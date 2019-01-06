Analysts Set Enova International Inc (ENVA) Price Target at $36.75

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.37. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Enova International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 345.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

