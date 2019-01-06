Analysts Set Hays plc (HAS) Target Price at $182.21

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.21 ($2.38).

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 149 ($1.95) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Peter Williams bought 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £1,144.52 ($1,495.52). Also, insider Susan Murray bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,560 ($8,571.80).

Shares of HAS traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.40 ($1.85). 3,287,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

