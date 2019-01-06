Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Price Target at $75.31

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.31 ($0.98).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Lupton bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($135,894.42). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Insiders have bought 250,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,600 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52.80 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,867,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.