Analysts Set Loews Co. (L) Price Target at $59.34

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on L. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,796 shares of company stock worth $1,174,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Loews by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Loews by 20.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.67. Loews has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loews will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

