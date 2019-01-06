Analyzing Associated Capital Group (AC) and Siebert Financial (SIEB)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -7.70% -0.22% -0.20% Siebert Financial 25.77% 90.11% 75.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Siebert Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $26.92 million 30.22 $8.83 million N/A N/A Siebert Financial $13.11 million 27.18 $2.15 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Siebert Financial does not pay a dividend. Associated Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Siebert Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides custodial services; and data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains 10 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

