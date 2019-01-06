Analyzing Edap Tms (EDAP) and Digirad (DRAD)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Digirad pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.0%. Edap Tms does not pay a dividend. Digirad has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Digirad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.64 -$760,000.00 ($0.01) -230.00 Digirad $118.34 million 0.11 -$35.73 million N/A N/A

Edap Tms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digirad.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edap Tms and Digirad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digirad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.35%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Digirad.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Digirad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -3.93% -4.08% -2.17% Digirad -18.00% -15.04% -7.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Digirad shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Digirad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digirad has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Digirad on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

