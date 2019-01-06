Analyzing Quaterra Resources (QTRRF) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SOUTH32 LTD/S and Quaterra Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Quaterra Resources N/A -3.48% -3.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Quaterra Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.60 $1.33 billion $1.27 9.32 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$1.24 million N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Volatility & Risk

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SOUTH32 LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Quaterra Resources does not pay a dividend. SOUTH32 LTD/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Quaterra Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Quaterra Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997. Quaterra Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

