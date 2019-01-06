Analyzing Sony (SNE) and Technicolor (TCLRY)

Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sony and Technicolor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 1 5 0 2.83 Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sony currently has a consensus price target of $69.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.42%. Given Sony’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than Technicolor.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and Technicolor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 7.70% 17.19% 3.34% Technicolor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sony and Technicolor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $77.15 billion 0.81 $4.42 billion $3.29 14.96 Technicolor $4.78 billion 0.09 -$194.41 million N/A N/A

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Technicolor.

Volatility & Risk

Sony has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technicolor has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Technicolor does not pay a dividend. Sony pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony beats Technicolor on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. This segment serves film studios, TV broadcasters, independent content producers, game developers/publishers, and OTT service providers. The Connected Home segment designs and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, and Internet of Things connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services. This segment offers its solutions to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. Technicolor SA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

