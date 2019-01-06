Analyzing Telaria (TLRA) and Northsight Capital (NCAP)

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) and Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Telaria alerts:

This table compares Telaria and Northsight Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $43.80 million 3.32 $2.22 million ($0.39) -7.51 Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telaria has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Telaria and Northsight Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria -23.18% -13.71% -7.23% Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Telaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Telaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telaria and Northsight Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 4 0 3.00 Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telaria presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Telaria’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Summary

Telaria beats Northsight Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northsight Capital Company Profile

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.