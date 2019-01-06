Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ANIK opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 162,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

