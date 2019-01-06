Animation Vision Cash (AVH) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Animation Vision Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC. Animation Vision Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $101,982.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.03 or 0.12750089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027177 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Animation Vision Cash Token Profile

Animation Vision Cash (AVH) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official website is www.av.cash. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity.

Buying and Selling Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animation Vision Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animation Vision Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

