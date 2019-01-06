ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 632,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,867. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

