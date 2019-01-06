Anthem’s (ANTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.57.

ANTM stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,326 shares of company stock worth $5,369,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

