AON (AON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s shares have gained in a year’s time, outperforming its industry's growth in the same time frame. Its core business strengthening initiatives such as acquisitions and partnerships, efficient capital deployment and a strong cash flow position bode well for long-term growth. The company has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. However, the company’s rising level of debt continues to bother, which in turn, results in increased interest expenses weighing on the bottom line. Also, Aon’s geographically diversified operations are exposed to foreign currency fluctuations.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of AON opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. AON has a 52 week low of $133.41 and a 52 week high of $166.55.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

