Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Apergy worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APY. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

