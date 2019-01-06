Apollo Medical (AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 221,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $3,889,027.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,597 shares of company stock worth $6,325,227. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 184.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.73% of Apollo Medical worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

