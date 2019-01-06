AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,517 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,270,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 92,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,798.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGND stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.20 and a 1-year high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

