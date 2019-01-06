AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,326 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, COO David E. Rush bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,474.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-7-72-million-position-in-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr.html.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.