AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 151,771 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151,771 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,332,000 after acquiring an additional 178,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE:RTEC opened at $20.74 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $653.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

