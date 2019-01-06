Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.89 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LBank, OKEx and IDEX. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.02193995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00156158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00216066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024817 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024814 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,552,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bithumb, Bibox, DDEX, LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX, DragonEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

