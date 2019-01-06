Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Capital insurer boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been making efforts to diversify its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions. An improving rate environment has been aiding better investment results. Moreover, banking on a solid capital position, the company effectively deploys money to pursue its growth-driving initiatives. The company has also seen its 2019 estimates move north by a couple of cents in the last 60 days. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business inducing volatility in underwriting results. Escalating expenses weigh on its margin expansion. Shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry in a year .”

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $56,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $196,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $353,393 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,610,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after buying an additional 1,058,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 653,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.