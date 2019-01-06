Arconic (ARNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arconic is well placed to gain from strong demand trends in aerospace and automotive markets. It should also benefit from its cost-cutting and productivity actions. Major contract wins in aerospace will also support its results. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Arconic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.48.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5,491.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

