Ares Management (ARES) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.04. 845,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 665,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.75 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Ares Management by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ares Management by 600.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,750,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,871 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,856,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 54.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,279,000 after acquiring an additional 941,386 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

