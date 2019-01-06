argenx (ARGX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $106.00 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of argenx by 16.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 961,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in argenx by 44.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 974,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,907,000 after acquiring an additional 301,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in argenx by 1,140.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 87,614 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.