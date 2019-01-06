Argo Group (ARGO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Argo Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price target on Argo Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $69.16 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.83 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other news, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $362,017.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mural R. Josephson sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $382,577.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,078,265 over the last three months.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.