Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have declined 5% over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also been trending downward over the past 60 days, raising analysts’ concern over the stock’s earnings growth prospect. Higher freight and raw material costs are dampening company’s earnings over the past few quarters. The steel and aluminum tariffs announced in 2018 continued to impact its material costs. Moreover, operational headwinds in the company’s manufacturing facilities along with stretched valuation raise concern. However, higher price realization, strong repair and remodel activity along with the continuation of new building construction activity bode well for Armstrong World.”

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised Armstrong World Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.