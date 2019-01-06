Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura set a $72.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of AWI opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

