Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.65 ($10.05).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €7.35 ($8.54) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.