Array Biopharma (ARRY) Trading Up 6.8%

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 3,123,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,336,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several research analysts have commented on ARRY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $88,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,101,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 127.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,894 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $17,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,919,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,912,000 after acquiring an additional 970,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 84.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 913,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

