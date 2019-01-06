Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) & Cabot (CBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Artemis Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Cabot pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A -816.26% -300.00% Cabot -3.49% 18.82% 8.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Artemis Therapeutics and Cabot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cabot has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.91%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Cabot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.14 million N/A N/A Cabot $3.24 billion 0.82 -$113.00 million $4.03 10.97

Artemis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cabot.

Summary

Cabot beats Artemis Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Artemisone, an orally-administered 10-alpha-amino artemisinin derivative with antiviral and antiparasitic properties. It focuses on advancing Artemisone as an antiparasitic treatment for patients infected with Plasmodium falciparum; and as an antiviral agent to address unmet clinical needs in immunocompromised patients infected with human cytomegalovirus and other viral or infectious diseases. The company has license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development Ltd., Hadassah Medical Organization, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology R and D Corporation Limited for the development of Artemisone. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber. It also provides specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; fumed alumina used in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries; and aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. In addition, the company offers activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; and activated carbon solutions for activated carbon injection in coal-fired utilities, mobile water filter units, and carbon reactivation services. Further, it provides cesium formate brines used as a drilling and completion fluid primarily in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction; and fine cesium chemicals used in a range of industries and applications that include catalysts, doping agents, and brazing fluxes. The company sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

