ASML (ASML) PT Set at €200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €199.13 ($231.54).

